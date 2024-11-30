A popular breakfast restaurant and coffee shop in Leeds has been put up for sale.

Cafe Enzo, located on Kirkstall Road, Burley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £99,950.

The ad listing said: “An exciting opportunity to acquire this immaculately presented licenced cafe, which has been successfully operated by our clients since 2012.

“The business has developed a fantastic reputation with a loyal customer base.”

Trading in very easy daytime hours - the business offers potential for new owners to extend opening times to evenings which could significantly increase trade from the £5,000 weekly profits.

The glass fronted café seats 29 in comfort plus four al-fresco, while the lower ground floor provides additional food prep space with a two-deck pizza oven and substantial storage space.

Cafe Enzo is reported to make an annual turnover of £273,000, although its net profits have not been disclosed.