The Scottish brewery and pub chain closed down its bar in Headingley on February 22. The Otley Road site, which opened in 2020, was a partnership with Reds True Barbeque, which had been based in the building for several years.

The bar and eatery opened as part of a major BrewDog expansion that year, with three pubs opening in Yorkshire and more across the world.

A Brewdog spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, our partner in Headingley has had to take the difficult decision to close the Headingley bar amidst the current economic backdrop of increasing costs, including spiralling energy bills.

Brewdog Headingley closed down on February 22 due to 'spiralling rents' (Photo: Google)

"All staff have been offered roles in other venues in the city operated by our partner. There will be no job losses”.