Blue Pavilion Leeds: New luxury £3m restaurant in the Merrion Centre unveils menu

Bookings are now open for a new luxury East Asian restaurant in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Blue Pavilion will open in the Merrion Centre next week, part of a £3million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open.

The 130-cover restaurant will boast three private VIP dining rooms that can accommodate between 11 and eight guests. It has now unveiled its food offering, which includes both an a la carte menu as well as a number of set menus – including the Blue Pavilion Empire for £108 per person, the Sapphire for £88 per person and the plant-based Emerald for £45 per person.

Dishes in the set menus include dim sum platters, Peking duck with caviar, Japanese shioyaki wagyu beef and Taiwanese sanbei chicken, accompanied by an array of side dishes and signature desserts.

The 130-cover restaurant will boast three private VIP dining rooms that can accommodate between 11 and eight guests (Photo by Blue Pavilion)The 130-cover restaurant will boast three private VIP dining rooms that can accommodate between 11 and eight guests (Photo by Blue Pavilion)
The a la carte menu includes a range of starters, small plates, mains, desserts, and side options, with meat, seafood, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The drinks menu includes a range of fine wines, including Chateau Haut-Brion Pessac-Leognan 1996, premium cocktails such as ‘Jiuzhaigou Hu’ which is created with Roku, aperitif wine, Blue Curacao, lemon and bitters.

There’s also an extensive selection of spirits, including the 25-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak and Louis XIII Cognac, available in 10ml up to 50ml.

Director Jack Lin said: “We’re excited to reveal our menu and open bookings to the public. The menu presents a symphony of flavours that celebrate the essence of East Asian cuisine. We invite guests to join us on a gastronomic adventure like no other.”

Chiu Tong Huang, another director, added: “We’re bringing the passion, and tradition of East Asian fine dining to the heart of Leeds. We believe this is something new and innovative that the Leeds foodie scene hasn’t experienced before.”

Blue Pavilion has been created by the team behind Blue Sakura, the Japanese-style all-you-can-eat restaurant in Merrion Way. Reservations are now open on the Blue Pavilion website.

Charles Newman, associate director at Estates for Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: "We are looking forward to introducing the latest in culinary excellence to the Merrion Centre as we proudly welcome this premium restaurant that promises to redefine the art of fine dining.”

