Look inside the brand new luxury K-Cube karaoke venue that has opened in the Merrion Centre in Leeds

The owners of a brand new VIP karaoke bar in Leeds city centre have allowed potential partiers a sneak peak inside.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

K-Cube, which officially opened in the Merrion Centre on Thursday, promised to bring a “world-class” luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre.

The karaoke venue is housed above the new Blue Pavilion restaurant, which is set to open this autumn. Around £2million has been invested into the complex in the former Picture House pub.

For those considering belting out some Queen, Whitney Houston or Aerosmith, check out our pictures from the venue below:

Pictured are the directors of K Cube, Tong Huang, and Jack Lin.

K-Cube Leeds

Pictured are the directors of K Cube, Tong Huang, and Jack Lin. Photo: James Hardisty

K Cube, which is situated at the Merrion, promsied to bring “world-class” luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre

'World class' karaoke

K Cube, which is situated at the Merrion, promsied to bring “world-class” luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre Photo: James Hardisty

The karaoke venue has a range of rooms available to hire – bronze (up to six people), silver (up to eight people), gold rooms (up to 15 people) and platinum rooms which can host groups of up to 20 people.

Range of rooms

The karaoke venue has a range of rooms available to hire – bronze (up to six people), silver (up to eight people), gold rooms (up to 15 people) and platinum rooms which can host groups of up to 20 people. Photo: James Hardisty

Prices start at £188 for a bronze room to £688 for a platinum room. The price includes free credit towards drinks and food – £350 for platinum rooms – as well as main courses, fries and seasonal fruit platters.

Prices

Prices start at £188 for a bronze room to £688 for a platinum room. The price includes free credit towards drinks and food – £350 for platinum rooms – as well as main courses, fries and seasonal fruit platters. Photo: James Hardisty

