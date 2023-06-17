Look inside the brand new luxury K-Cube karaoke venue that has opened in the Merrion Centre in Leeds
The owners of a brand new VIP karaoke bar in Leeds city centre have allowed potential partiers a sneak peak inside.
K-Cube, which officially opened in the Merrion Centre on Thursday, promised to bring a “world-class” luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre.
The karaoke venue is housed above the new Blue Pavilion restaurant, which is set to open this autumn. Around £2million has been invested into the complex in the former Picture House pub.
For those considering belting out some Queen, Whitney Houston or Aerosmith, check out our pictures from the venue below:
