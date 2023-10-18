A luxury new Chinese restaurant and VIP karaoke venue is set to open later this autumn in Leeds city centre.

Your YEP reported earlier this year how Blue Pavilion, from the owners of the award-winning Blue Sakura brand, promised to bring “world-class” a la carte dining and a luxury karaoke experience to the Merrion Centre.

Around £3 million has been invested into the venue with the opening date now confirmed as Monday, October 30, 2023.

Blue Pavilion will occupy more than 7,100 square foot of space over the ground and first floor, located on the corner of Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street.

Blue Pavilion.

The 130-cover restaurant will boast three private VIP dining rooms that can accommodate between 11 and eight guests, and offer an after-hours hub of entertainment.

The site features a state-of-the-art adjoining karaoke venue, K-CUBE, where patrons can enjoy singing their hearts out in a private and stylish setting. The largest of the three private dining rooms also has its own private karaoke room.

Jack Lin, director at Blue Pavilion, said: "We are excited to announce the official opening date of Blue Pavilion in Leeds. We can't wait to welcome guests to our beautiful venue and provide them with an unmatched experience.”

Chiu Tong Huang, director at Blue Pavilion, added: "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a truly unique dining and entertainment experience that showcases the rich flavours of Chinese cuisine and the joy of karaoke.”