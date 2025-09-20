10 of the best-rated bakeries in Leeds according to TripAdvisor - after Cinnabon announces closure

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

We all love a good bakery treat and Leeds is blessed with a plethora of succulent options.

Last week, it was announced that Cinnabon, the American bakery chain famous for its cinnamon rolls, has shut all 12 of its UK stores, including on Commercial Street in Leeds city centre.

With that recent closure in mind we have compiled a list of the best-rated bakeries in Leeds according to TripAdvisor.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Take a look at our gallery below...

Doh'hut, located on Trevelyan Square, is rated 4.8-stars from 81 reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Doh'hut

Doh'hut, located on Trevelyan Square, is rated 4.8-stars from 81 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
Dumouchel, located on Ninelands lane, Garforth, is rated five-stars from 45 reviews on TripAdvisor.

2. Dumouchel

Dumouchel, located on Ninelands lane, Garforth, is rated five-stars from 45 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
The Underground Bakery, located on Boroughgate, Otley, is rated 4.5-stars from 22 reviews on TripAdvisor.

3. The Underground Bakery

The Underground Bakery, located on Boroughgate, Otley, is rated 4.5-stars from 22 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
The Street Lane Bakery, located on Street Lane, Moortown, is rated 4.8-stars from 11 reviews on TripAdvisor.

4. The Street Lane Bakery

The Street Lane Bakery, located on Street Lane, Moortown, is rated 4.8-stars from 11 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
The Choccy Pig, located on Swincar Nurseries, Chevin End Rd, Guiseley, is rated five-stars from seven reviews on TripAdvisor.

5. The Choccy Pig

The Choccy Pig, located on Swincar Nurseries, Chevin End Rd, Guiseley, is rated five-stars from seven reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
The Oven Door Bakery, located on North Street, Wetherby, is rated 4.5-stars from 29 reviews on TripAdvisor.

6. The Oven Door Bakery

The Oven Door Bakery, located on North Street, Wetherby, is rated 4.5-stars from 29 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisor
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice