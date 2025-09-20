Last week, it was announced that Cinnabon, the American bakery chain famous for its cinnamon rolls, has shut all 12 of its UK stores, including on Commercial Street in Leeds city centre.

With that recent closure in mind we have compiled a list of the best-rated bakeries in Leeds according to TripAdvisor.

1 . Doh'hut Doh'hut, located on Trevelyan Square, is rated 4.8-stars from 81 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Dumouchel Dumouchel, located on Ninelands lane, Garforth, is rated five-stars from 45 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Underground Bakery The Underground Bakery, located on Boroughgate, Otley, is rated 4.5-stars from 22 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Street Lane Bakery The Street Lane Bakery, located on Street Lane, Moortown, is rated 4.8-stars from 11 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Choccy Pig The Choccy Pig, located on Swincar Nurseries, Chevin End Rd, Guiseley, is rated five-stars from seven reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales

6 . The Oven Door Bakery The Oven Door Bakery, located on North Street, Wetherby, is rated 4.5-stars from 29 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google Photo Sales