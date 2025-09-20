Last week, it was announced that Cinnabon, the American bakery chain famous for its cinnamon rolls, has shut all 12 of its UK stores, including on Commercial Street in Leeds city centre.
Take a look at our gallery below...
1. Doh'hut
Doh'hut, located on Trevelyan Square, is rated 4.8-stars from 81 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google
2. Dumouchel
Dumouchel, located on Ninelands lane, Garforth, is rated five-stars from 45 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google
3. The Underground Bakery
The Underground Bakery, located on Boroughgate, Otley, is rated 4.5-stars from 22 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google
4. The Street Lane Bakery
The Street Lane Bakery, located on Street Lane, Moortown, is rated 4.8-stars from 11 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google
5. The Choccy Pig
The Choccy Pig, located on Swincar Nurseries, Chevin End Rd, Guiseley, is rated five-stars from seven reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google
6. The Oven Door Bakery
The Oven Door Bakery, located on North Street, Wetherby, is rated 4.5-stars from 29 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google