A popular bakery by Leeds Dock has been named among the 50 best in Britain in The Good Food Guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nova Bakehouse, which is co-owned by sisters Sarah Lemakski and Hannah Mather, has been named as one of the 50 best bakeries in Great Britain by the esteemed food guide.

Mrs Lemanski said that she found out last week about being included in the list, just weeks after finding out that they were featured in the guide for the third year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “To then find out this was even better. You are being narrowed down and singled out even more.

“It was a nice surprise and great to see the rest of the list.”

Nova Bakehouse at Leeds Dock has been featured among the 50 best bakeries in Great Britain by the Good Food Guide. | Aimee Stewart / Nova Bakehouse

She said that she was proud to see such an emphasis this year among the bakeries included on sourcing local produce and ingredients such as flour, chocolate and honey and supporting the local agricultural industry.

Mrs Lemanski said: “We work quite close together on issues around produce we use so it was really important to see quite a few others who work with a similar ethos to us in there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nova Bakehouse was set up at a unit in Leeds Dock in 2019 by the two sisters before moving to its current spot in January last year. With the addition of seating space and more room, the company has flourished over the last 15 months.

“Customers can come in and spend a bit of time and watch the bakers at work now”, said Mrs Lemanski. “Everything we do is a three-day process and done by hand.

“We used to do more wholesale stuff but the idea was to come away from that and have our own place so we can have interactions and talk and explain the produce.”

Nova Bakehouse opened its current premises at Leeds Dock in January 2024 | Nova Bakehouse

The list, announced today (Wednesday), is the product of expert on-the-ground knowledge from The Good Food Guide’s network of anonymous inspectors gathered from hundreds of miles covered searching for the freshest croissants and the most flavoursome sourdough loaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also featured among Britain’s 50 top bakeries is the northernmost entry ever to appear in The Good Food Guide in its 75-year history. Cereal Bakery in Tongue, a small village on coast of the northwest Scottish Highlands, is led by British Chinese baker Wing Mon Cheung.

Editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloë Hamilton, said: “Some of the best talent on the food scene right now is in Britain’s bakeries.

“The bakers are the people most connected to their local food systems and celebrating the best of the British seasons, and the quality of craftsmanship outshines the pastry sections of some of the country’s top restaurants.

“The best part is, you can get a taste of it for (mostly) less than a fiver. You’ll just have to join the queue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Good Food Guide’s list of Britain's Best Bakeries 2025

Almond Thief, Dartington, Devon

Aran Bakery, Dunkeld, Perthshire & Kinross

Bakers Yard Bakery, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Bake Shop, Ely, Cambridgeshire

Beefcake Cafe, Glasgow, Strathclyde

Bostock Bakery, North Berwick, Lothians

Bunhead Bakery, Herne Hill, London

Cereal Bakery, Lairg, Highlands & Islands

Company Bakery, Musselburgh, Lothians

Crwst, Cardigan, Ceredigion

Dusty Knuckle, Harringay, London

E5 Bakehouse, Hackney, London

Eric's, East Dulwich, London

Farro, Bristol

Field Bakery, Bridgwater, Somerset

Flint Owl Bakery, Brighton, East Sussex

Gorse Bakery, Newquay, Cornwall

Grain & Hearth, Whitstable, Kent

Hamblin Bread, Oxford, Oxfordshire

Hart's Bakery, Bristol

Haxby Bakehouse, York, North Yorkshire

Hearth , Hackney Wick, London

Hobz Bakery, Edinburgh, Lothians

Kanto, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Landrace Bakery, Bath, Somerset

Lannan Bakery, Edinburgh, East Lothian

Levain & Cherry, Birmingham, West Midlands

Lockdown Loaves, Winterbourne, Bristol

Long Boi's Bakehouse, Manchester, Greater Manchester

Longstraw Bakery, Taunton , Somerset

Lovingly Artisan, Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Mabel, Downham Market, Norfolk

Mhor Bread & Store, Callander, Stirling

Nova Bakehouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Oast, Margate, Kent

Pipit Bakery, Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire

Pollen Bakery (Kampus), Manchester, Greater Manchester

Rye Bakery, Frome, Somerset

Six Chimneys, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Small Food Bakery, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Tarn Bakery, Highgate, London

The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

The Garage Bakehouse, Market Harborough, Leicestershire

The Old Store, Snettisham, Norfolk

The Wild Loaf, Liverpool, Merseyside

Toad Bakery, Camberwell, London

Toklas Bakery, Temple, London

Tough Mary's Bakehouse, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh, Lothians

Wooster's Bakery, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk