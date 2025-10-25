A much-loved bakery has been put up for sale in north Leeds.

Poco Sicilian Street Food, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents at an initial asking price of £75,000.

Located a short walk from Leeds Beckett University’s Headingley campus, the bakery has a 4.1-star rating from 95 reviews on Google and benefits from a “colossal amount of footfall every day.”

The ad listing said: “This wonderful little bakery is available on very reasonable rent given its location, and recently had a no expense total re-fit, including the addition of 3-phase electric to cope with a fantastic range of commercial quality catering equipment.

“We highly recommend arranging a formal viewing of the premises, in order to fully appreciate its outstanding location and tremendous value for money.”

Although the current tradename is not included in the sale, the location, very reasonable rent, exceptional internal fit-out, fixtures and fittings, and the comprehensive range of the highest quality commercial catering equipment makes this business is described as a “supreme turn-key opportunity.”

Poco enjoys a weekly turnover of £4,000 to £4,500 and a yearly turnover of £221,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.