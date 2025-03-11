The asking price of a popular deli and cafe for sale in Leeds has been cut.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pooky's Deli & Cafe, located on New Side Road, Horsforth, has been on the market for over six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pooky's Deli & Cafe/Google

The ad listing said: “The business boasts a prime trading position along New Side Road in the heart of Horsforth, a bustling town just five miles north-west of Leeds city centre. It’s somewhere special to find high quality food and drink, it’s the ideal spot for a coffee, brunch, lunch or cake.

“Cakes, tarts, pastries, and other deli counter treats are also available to take-away and enjoy at home or ideal to purchase as gifts. There is scope to maximize sales via outside catering and large sandwich orders for events and lunches.”

Currently open seven days a week, all food is made fresh in the Pooky's kitchen - all furnishing and fixtures come included as part of the sale.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £480,000 - with 50 per cent gross profits. Net profits have not been disclosed.