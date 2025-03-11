Pooky's Horsforth: Asking price of popular Leeds deli and cafe for sale reduced by £25,000
Pooky's Deli & Cafe, located on New Side Road, Horsforth, has been on the market for over six months.
Rated 4.4 stars after 347 reviews on Google, the café was originally listed for sale at an asking price of £174,950 - which has since been reduced to £149,500.
The ad listing said: “The business boasts a prime trading position along New Side Road in the heart of Horsforth, a bustling town just five miles north-west of Leeds city centre. It’s somewhere special to find high quality food and drink, it’s the ideal spot for a coffee, brunch, lunch or cake.
“Cakes, tarts, pastries, and other deli counter treats are also available to take-away and enjoy at home or ideal to purchase as gifts. There is scope to maximize sales via outside catering and large sandwich orders for events and lunches.”
Currently open seven days a week, all food is made fresh in the Pooky's kitchen - all furnishing and fixtures come included as part of the sale.
The business achieves an annual turnover of £480,000 - with 50 per cent gross profits. Net profits have not been disclosed.