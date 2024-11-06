Asda: Supermarket cuts 475 jobs at its Leeds and Leicester headquarters and reduce hybrid working

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
Asda has confirmed 475 job cuts at its headquarters in Leeds and Leicester.

The supermarket chain said that the redundancies represents about ten per cent of its workforce at the two head offices.

In addition, fixed-term contractors who work for Asda's IT transformation project will be phased out over the next few months as the project finishes.

Asda said the changes to hybrid working will bring the company in line with their competitors and the wider market.placeholder image
Changes will also be made to hybrid workers, who will have to work from an Asda office for at least three days per week starting in the new year.

An Asda spokesperson said: “This approach brings us in line with our competitors and the wider market, allowing us to build high-performing teams with a collaborative culture and respond to what our business needs the most.

"The change is effective from January 2025 to allow time for all colleagues to make any necessary arrangements.”

Asda recently reopened its Morley store after upgrades, part of a £50 million UK-wide investment.

Since 2021, the chain has received over £3.5 billion for growth by its shareholders and now operates over 1,000 stores across the UK.

