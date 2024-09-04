A popular north Leeds burger bar has been put up for sale.

The “superb premises” have been fitted and equipped to an exceptionally high standard and have corporate style branding.

It has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Justin Keenan/Google

The ad listing said: “Our client has other business interests which prevent them from working within this business.

“Premises occupy a good trading position in this busy parade serving densely populated residential area on the outskirts of Leeds.”

Achieving a “particularly impressive” turnover of £8,000 to £10,000, the property features a customer collection area and extensively equipped open plan commercial kitchen offering a “superb range of quality catering equipment and good extraction.”

A two bedroom flat above the premises is believed to be available by separate negotiation if required, at a rent in the region of £550 per calendar month.

Bad Boy Burgers is reported to make an annual turnover of £468,000, although its net profits have not been disclosed.