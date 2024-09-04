Bad Boy Burgers Meanwood: Popular Leeds burger bar for sale at £70,000
Bad Boy Burgers, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £69,950.
The “superb premises” have been fitted and equipped to an exceptionally high standard and have corporate style branding.
It has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
The ad listing said: “Our client has other business interests which prevent them from working within this business.
“Premises occupy a good trading position in this busy parade serving densely populated residential area on the outskirts of Leeds.”
Achieving a “particularly impressive” turnover of £8,000 to £10,000, the property features a customer collection area and extensively equipped open plan commercial kitchen offering a “superb range of quality catering equipment and good extraction.”
A two bedroom flat above the premises is believed to be available by separate negotiation if required, at a rent in the region of £550 per calendar month.
Bad Boy Burgers is reported to make an annual turnover of £468,000, although its net profits have not been disclosed.
