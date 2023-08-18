British Restaurant Awards 2023: We go inside Lala's Pudsey as it battles to be crowned best Leeds restaurant
The finalists of the British Restaurant Awards 2023 have been announced ahead of the fifth annual award ceremony, which will take place on September 5. Categories include the Best Restaurant in Leeds, where 10 of the city’s restaurants have been shortlisted.
The finalists are Bill’s Leeds Restaurant, Fint, Fazenda Leeds, The Man Behind The Curtain, Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri, The Oxford Place, The Ox Club, Blue Sakura, Home and Lala’s Restaurant.
Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns has also been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category, while The Man Behind The Curtain is up for Best Luxury Restaurant and The Mavern is shortlisted for Best Bar.
Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri has been named as a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category and a number of chains with sites in Leeds are up for Best Restaurant chain, including Turtle Bay, Zizzi and Tattu.
Watch the video above as we go inside the shortlisted Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey, and find out what it would mean for them to be crowned the Best Restaurant in Leeds.