10 Leeds restaurants are going head to head as they battle to be crowned the best in the city.

The finalists of the British Restaurant Awards 2023 have been announced ahead of the fifth annual award ceremony, which will take place on September 5. Categories include the Best Restaurant in Leeds, where 10 of the city’s restaurants have been shortlisted.

The finalists are Bill’s Leeds Restaurant, Fint, Fazenda Leeds, The Man Behind The Curtain, Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri, The Oxford Place, The Ox Club, Blue Sakura, Home and Lala’s Restaurant.

Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns has also been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category, while The Man Behind The Curtain is up for Best Luxury Restaurant and The Mavern is shortlisted for Best Bar.

Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri has been named as a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category and a number of chains with sites in Leeds are up for Best Restaurant chain, including Turtle Bay, Zizzi and Tattu.