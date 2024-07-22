Barbour Victoria Leeds: High-end fashion brand to open huge new store across two floors in city centre
Barbour, the British heritage and lifestyle retailer, will unveil the city’s first standalone store in the Victoria Quarter.
Scheduled to open in the coming months, it will be spread across more than 2,600 square feet and span two floors.
It is the brand’s first new “heritage retail shop” outside of London and will showcase both menswear and womenswear.
A spokesperson said that the concept store will complement and enhance the character of the Grade II listed unit, with an industrial but refined space.
It will join the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Mulberry, Boodles and Penhaligons that are also based at Victoria Leeds.
Leasing Director Rachel Bradburn said: “Victoria Leeds has always been a home for leading British and independent brands but since Redical’s new ownership, we've seen a significant shift.
“Our impressive performance so far this year, coupled with the arrival of prestigious brands like Barbour with their newest concept store, exemplifies this momentum.
“This latest signing is yet another example of Victoria Leeds being the destination of choice for high calibre brands seeking a premium location with a proven loyal customer base. We’re very excited for Barbour’s new store opening later this summer.”
The announcement follows the arrival of demi-fine jewellery brand Missoma, which will open its second permanent store at Victoria Leeds this summer.
