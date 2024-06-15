12 fabulous pictures from Victoria Leeds fashion show featuring top brands including Harvey Nichols

Published 15th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Fashionistas and VIPs flocked to Victoria Leeds for a catwalk spectacle set against a stunning backdrop.

The venue's first official fashion week showcased the latest styles from luxury brands and premium high-street retailers at Yorkshire's leading fashion destination.

It featured a runway presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 trends, drawing inspiration from celebrated designers. The show opened with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist, with a mix of musical talents providing the soundtrack for the evening.

They included an electric violinist styled by Vivienne Westwood and a showstopping performance from a Gospel Choir to close the show.

Here are 12 of the best pictures from the event -

The evening began with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist.

1. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

The evening began with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist.

The catwalk spectacle took place against a stunning backdrop.

2. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

The catwalk spectacle took place against a stunning backdrop.

Charlotte Tilbury at Harvey Nichols make up.

3. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

Charlotte Tilbury at Harvey Nichols make up.

It was the venue's first official fashion week

4. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

It was the venue's first official fashion week

Designs from Harvey Nichols were showcased.

5. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

Designs from Harvey Nichols were showcased.

The theme for this look from Harvey Nichols was Sicilian Summer.

6. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show

The theme for this look from Harvey Nichols was Sicilian Summer.

