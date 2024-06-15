The venue's first official fashion week showcased the latest styles from luxury brands and premium high-street retailers at Yorkshire's leading fashion destination.

It featured a runway presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 trends, drawing inspiration from celebrated designers. The show opened with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist, with a mix of musical talents providing the soundtrack for the evening.

They included an electric violinist styled by Vivienne Westwood and a showstopping performance from a Gospel Choir to close the show.

Here are 12 of the best pictures from the event -

1 . Victoria Leeds Fashion Show The evening began with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist.

2 . Victoria Leeds Fashion Show The catwalk spectacle took place against a stunning backdrop.

3 . Victoria Leeds Fashion Show Charlotte Tilbury at Harvey Nichols make up.

4 . Victoria Leeds Fashion Show It was the venue's first official fashion week

5 . Victoria Leeds Fashion Show Designs from Harvey Nichols were showcased.