It featured a runway presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 trends, drawing inspiration from celebrated designers. The show opened with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist, with a mix of musical talents providing the soundtrack for the evening.
They included an electric violinist styled by Vivienne Westwood and a showstopping performance from a Gospel Choir to close the show.
Here are 12 of the best pictures from the event -
1. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
The evening began with a stunning performance by a mirror ball contortionist. | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio
2. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
The catwalk spectacle took place against a stunning backdrop. | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio
3. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
Charlotte Tilbury at Harvey Nichols make up. | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio
4. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
It was the venue's first official fashion week | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio
5. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
Designs from Harvey Nichols were showcased. | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio
6. Victoria Leeds Fashion Show
The theme for this look from Harvey Nichols was Sicilian Summer. | Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio Photo: Niki Verity at The Harrogate Studio