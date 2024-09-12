A new Aldi has opened in Leeds today.

The new store in St George’s Retail Park, Middleton, opened its doors to customers this morning at 8am, with ParalympicsGB Table Tennis medalist Jack Hunter-Spivey cutting the red ribbon alongside pupils from Sharp Lane Primary School.

The St George’s Retail Park store is the newest Aldi to open in Leeds and replaces the existing site in Middleton Park.

Paralympian Hunter-Spivey gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Sharp Lane Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

And to celebrate the official partnership between Aldi and ParalympicsGB, the bronze medallist focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as a Paralympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Aldi Middleton offered pupils at Sharp Lane Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Jack Hunter-Spivey announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store Manager Rob Monteith said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Middleton. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Sharp Lane Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Jack Hunter-Spivey added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Sharp Lane Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Middleton customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering a range of car essentials, including a jump starter power bank for £29.99, a portable tyre inflator for £14.99 and wiper blades for £3.99.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Middleton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.