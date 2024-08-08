7 first look pictures inside the new Zara that opened in the former Topshop unit in Trinity Leeds today

A popular clothing shop has opened its flagship store in Leeds.

Zara welcomed its first customers into its new Trinity Shopping Centre site today (August 8).

It has been one of the most highly-anticipated openings, after the major retailer announced plans to move into the former Topshop unit on Briggate back in 2023.

And now, with 46,000 sq ft, Zara is set to “showcase the latest technological innovations from its integrated online and physical store platform to give customers a seamless shopping experience”.

Here are 7 pictures inside the new Zara on Briggate.

General manager Pawel Kamieniarz pictured cutting the ribbon at the new flagship Zara store in Trinity Leeds.

General manager Pawel Kamieniarz pictured cutting the ribbon at the new flagship Zara store in Trinity Leeds. | Zara

Zara welcomes its first customers through its new doors in Trinity Leeds today (Thursday, August 8).

Zara welcomes its first customers through its new doors in Trinity Leeds today (Thursday, August 8). | Zara Photo: Zara

The new 46,000 sq ft store will include Zara’s Woman, Man, and Kids collections over three floors.

The new 46,000 sq ft store will include Zara’s Woman, Man, and Kids collections over three floors. | Zara

The site had been the home of Topshop until 2021 and Zara announced its move in 2023.

The site had been the home of Topshop until 2021 and Zara announced its move in 2023. | Zara

The opening of this flagship store comes after the brand decided to upsize relocate from its current location on Briggate.

The opening of this flagship store comes after the brand decided to upsize relocate from its current location on Briggate. | Zara

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s been years in the making but the new Zara store is most definitely worth the wait."

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s been years in the making but the new Zara store is most definitely worth the wait." | Zara

