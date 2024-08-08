Zara welcomed its first customers into its new Trinity Shopping Centre site today (August 8).
It has been one of the most highly-anticipated openings, after the major retailer announced plans to move into the former Topshop unit on Briggate back in 2023.
And now, with 46,000 sq ft, Zara is set to “showcase the latest technological innovations from its integrated online and physical store platform to give customers a seamless shopping experience”.
Here are 7 pictures inside the new Zara on Briggate.
