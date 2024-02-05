This year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, kicking off at 6pm tonight (Monday February 5).

Broadcast live on YouTube, the ceremony revealed every restaurant to have been awarded a new Michelin Star, as well as the Green Stars for sustainability and other special awards, including the Young Chef Award.

Leeds, once home to dozens of Michelin-recommended restaurants, now only has five establishments in the 2024 guide - and no Michelin stars following the closure of Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind The Curtain.

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Chef of the Year 2023, Craig Rogan, is the only newcomer on the list with Craig Rogan at the Collective. His former restaurant, Dakota Grill, is no longer recommended by Michelin.

Indian restaurant Prashad in Drighlington has retained its Bib Gourmand Award for good-value, good-quality cooking.

Here are the eight restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire that feature in the Michelin Guide 2024, and what critics had to say about them.

1 . Craig Rogan at The Collective, Leeds "Thoroughly modern, clever cooking is offered by the eponymous chef, who knows how to put an immense amount of flavour into every dish." Photo Sales

2 . Ox Club, Leeds "Boasts a wood-fired grill imported from the USA; rustic, smoky-flavoured dishes showcase Yorkshire ingredients." Photo Sales

3 . HOME, Leeds "The 5 and 8 course tasting menus are made up of creative, ambitious dishes. The artwork changes along with the menus in order to match the theme." Photo Sales

4 . Forde, Horsforth "Experienced chef Matt Healy has come home to Horsforth to open this rustic bistro and wine bar. His appealing menu features appetising small plates with Mediterranean influences." Photo Sales

5 . Prashad, Drighlington "This family-run restaurant offers interesting, original Indian vegetarian cooking inspired by the owners Gujarati heritage. Dishes are substantial in both size and flavour." Photo Sales