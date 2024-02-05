This year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, kicking off at 6pm tonight (Monday February 5).
Broadcast live on YouTube, the ceremony revealed every restaurant to have been awarded a new Michelin Star, as well as the Green Stars for sustainability and other special awards, including the Young Chef Award.
Leeds, once home to dozens of Michelin-recommended restaurants, now only has five establishments in the 2024 guide - and no Michelin stars following the closure of Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind The Curtain.
The Yorkshire Evening Post's Chef of the Year 2023, Craig Rogan, is the only newcomer on the list with Craig Rogan at the Collective. His former restaurant, Dakota Grill, is no longer recommended by Michelin.
Indian restaurant Prashad in Drighlington has retained its Bib Gourmand Award for good-value, good-quality cooking.
Here are the eight restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire that feature in the Michelin Guide 2024, and what critics had to say about them.