Tharavadu Leeds: Indian restaurant named in SquareMeal's UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024
A Leeds restaurant has been named among the top 100 in the UK by SquareMeal.
The restaurant and venues guide has released its annual list of the best places to eat in the country, based on reviews from its food critics and thousands of diner votes.
Presenting its 2024 list, which excludes London, as the "highest calibre of restaurants yet", SquareMeal said the awards had been months in the making.
The only restaurant in Leeds and across West Yorkshire to make the list is Indian restaurant Tharavadu on Mill Hill, which took the 97th spot.
Specialising in Keralan cuisine, it's favoured by former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and is no stranger to awards, having scooped Best Speciality at the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards in 2022.
SquareMeal said: "This well-respected Indian restaurant in Leeds has a vast menu with a special focus on Keralan cuisine.
"Kerala’s long coastline was historically an arrival point for visiting traders and led to the area being a hub of new flavours and influences that blend together beautifully."
Tharavadu's co-founder Siby Jose said making the list of the second year running was "happy news" for his team.
Five North Yorkshire restaurants were handed an award - Myse in Hovingham, The Angel at Hetton, The Abbey Inn Byland and Skosh and Roots, both in York - while Bench in Sheffield came in at 67th place.