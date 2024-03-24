So we have rounded up 10 of the best for you visit and try next.

On the list, there is Psycho Sandbar in Leeds city centre by Michael O'Hare as well as the coffee shop a stone's throw from the train station, Raw Coffee.

Here are eight more businesses open - and four more on the way.

1 . RAW Coffee Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. The shop serves speciality coffee, smoothies and cake. Photo: Geha Pandey Photo Sales

2 . Honey Honey, a new vintage clothing shop, has landed in Leeds. Located on the top balcony of Leeds Corn Exchange, Honey hopes to offer a unique range of clothes. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Cyon Fitness Cyon Fitness, a new gym run by Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, opened it's doors in Wetherby last month. Photo: Meg Savage Photo Sales

4 . Footasylum Footasylum has expanded in White Rose Shopping Centre. Now the 7,749 square foot site is ready to welcome customers. Photo: Umpf Photo Sales

5 . Vitello Lounge Vitello Lounge, owned by Loungers plc, is its latest endeavour in Leeds. It joins Bianco Lounge and Cosy Club offering a laid-back neighbourhood cafe/bar vibe, taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street, Ilkley. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Sachi's Indian Sachi's Indian opened in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, last year. The restaurant used to operate in Ilkley but was forced to close due to rising costs. Pictured is Sachchidananda Samanta, the owner of Sachi's. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales