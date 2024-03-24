10 fantastic new openings in Leeds and four more exciting businesses on the way from Psycho Sandbar to Boojum

Many new businesses have landed in Leeds.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

So we have rounded up 10 of the best for you visit and try next.

On the list, there is Psycho Sandbar in Leeds city centre by Michael O'Hare as well as the coffee shop a stone's throw from the train station, Raw Coffee.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

Here are eight more businesses open - and four more on the way.

Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. The shop serves speciality coffee, smoothies and cake.

1. RAW Coffee

Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. The shop serves speciality coffee, smoothies and cake. Photo: Geha Pandey

Photo Sales
Honey, a new vintage clothing shop, has landed in Leeds. Located on the top balcony of Leeds Corn Exchange, Honey hopes to offer a unique range of clothes.

2. Honey

Honey, a new vintage clothing shop, has landed in Leeds. Located on the top balcony of Leeds Corn Exchange, Honey hopes to offer a unique range of clothes. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Cyon Fitness, a new gym run by Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, opened it's doors in Wetherby last month.

3. Cyon Fitness

Cyon Fitness, a new gym run by Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, opened it's doors in Wetherby last month. Photo: Meg Savage

Photo Sales
Footasylum has expanded in White Rose Shopping Centre. Now the 7,749 square foot site is ready to welcome customers.

4. Footasylum

Footasylum has expanded in White Rose Shopping Centre. Now the 7,749 square foot site is ready to welcome customers. Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
Vitello Lounge, owned by Loungers plc, is its latest endeavour in Leeds. It joins Bianco Lounge and Cosy Club offering a laid-back neighbourhood cafe/bar vibe, taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street, Ilkley.

5. Vitello Lounge

Vitello Lounge, owned by Loungers plc, is its latest endeavour in Leeds. It joins Bianco Lounge and Cosy Club offering a laid-back neighbourhood cafe/bar vibe, taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street, Ilkley. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Sachi's Indian opened in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, last year. The restaurant used to operate in Ilkley but was forced to close due to rising costs. Pictured is Sachchidananda Samanta, the owner of Sachi's.

6. Sachi's Indian

Sachi's Indian opened in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, last year. The restaurant used to operate in Ilkley but was forced to close due to rising costs. Pictured is Sachchidananda Samanta, the owner of Sachi's. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.