So we have rounded up 10 of the best for you visit and try next.
Here are eight more businesses open - and four more on the way.
1. RAW Coffee
Raw Coffee, Mill Hill, opened to the public on March 20. Pictured are the owners, husband and wife Anya Adams and James Adams with their dog. The shop serves speciality coffee, smoothies and cake. Photo: Geha Pandey
2. Honey
Honey, a new vintage clothing shop, has landed in Leeds. Located on the top balcony of Leeds Corn Exchange, Honey hopes to offer a unique range of clothes. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Cyon Fitness
Cyon Fitness, a new gym run by Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, opened it's doors in Wetherby last month. Photo: Meg Savage
4. Footasylum
Footasylum has expanded in White Rose Shopping Centre. Now the 7,749 square foot site is ready to welcome customers. Photo: Umpf
5. Vitello Lounge
Vitello Lounge, owned by Loungers plc, is its latest endeavour in Leeds. It joins Bianco Lounge and Cosy Club offering a laid-back neighbourhood cafe/bar vibe, taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street, Ilkley. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Sachi's Indian
Sachi's Indian opened in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, last year. The restaurant used to operate in Ilkley but was forced to close due to rising costs. Pictured is Sachchidananda Samanta, the owner of Sachi's. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.