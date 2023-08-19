7 of the best pictures from Burley in Wharfedale Festival 2023
The Burley-in-Woofdale Fun Dog Show returned this weekend after a 3-year absence as part of the Burley Summer Festival.
Hundreds of families and dog lovers alike gathered in Burley-in-Wharfedale on Saturday (August 19) for the Burley Summer Festival 2023 Fun Dog Show full of competitions and fun.
Guests could enjoy competitions including agility rings and terrier racing as well as browse stalls and see a range of creative scarecrows.
Here are seven of the best photos from the event.
