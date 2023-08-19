Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

7 of the best pictures from Burley in Wharfedale Festival 2023

The Burley-in-Woofdale Fun Dog Show returned this weekend after a 3-year absence as part of the Burley Summer Festival.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Aug 2023, 18:15 BST

Hundreds of families and dog lovers alike gathered in Burley-in-Wharfedale on Saturday (August 19) for the Burley Summer Festival 2023 Fun Dog Show full of competitions and fun.

Guests could enjoy competitions including agility rings and terrier racing as well as browse stalls and see a range of creative scarecrows.

Here are seven of the best photos from the event.

Festival-goers enjoying the Fun Dog Show

1. Burley-in-Wharfedale Summer Festival 2023

Festival-goers enjoying the Fun Dog Show Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Dogs and owners attending the Fun Dog Show.

2. Burley-in-Wharfedale Summer Festival 2023

Dogs and owners attending the Fun Dog Show. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Sophie Bennett with golden retriever Colin who won best puppy.

3. Burley-in-Wharfedale Summer Festival 2023

Sophie Bennett with golden retriever Colin who won best puppy. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A Freddie Mercury scarecrow.

4. Burley-in-Wharfedale Summer Festival 2023

A Freddie Mercury scarecrow. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dog loversLeeds