Foleys Tap House Headrow: Leeds city centre pub reopens with new owners to delight of returning drinkers
Foleys Tap House, in The Headrow, closed its doors last summer after a shock announcement from its former owners.
The Black Sheep Brewing Company Limited, which ran the city centre boozer, said it could not continue because of the impact of the pandemic and rising costs.
But now, a new team has stepped up to take over the well-loved watering hole – and customers are already expressing their gratitude.
New landlady Leigh Towse said: “We’ve had people coming in to tell us that they love the atmosphere and they’re so glad it’s back open. They’ve asked us to make sure it doesn’t close again. It’s been great.”
The 30-year-old, from Halton, has been working in city centre pubs since she was a teenager, so is attracting customers from other venues.
During the pandemic, she left hospitality to work in different careers – but found herself being called back to pubs, which she said is where her heart lies.
She added: “I love a typical, old-fashioned pub and all the characters that come with it. You don’t get that in a call centre.”
Soon after Foleys closed in the summer, the pub was bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group Ltd, which has other venues in Wakefield.
Leigh said that because it’s not owned by a brewery, there will be more freedom to stock a variety of beers and attract a wide audience – and the plan is already proving a success.