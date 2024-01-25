Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foleys Tap House, in The Headrow, closed its doors last summer after a shock announcement from its former owners.

The Black Sheep Brewing Company Limited, which ran the city centre boozer, said it could not continue because of the impact of the pandemic and rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, a new team has stepped up to take over the well-loved watering hole – and customers are already expressing their gratitude.

Foleys Tap House, in The Headrow, has reopened with a new team behind the bar, after its former owners closed the pub last summer.

New landlady Leigh Towse said: “We’ve had people coming in to tell us that they love the atmosphere and they’re so glad it’s back open. They’ve asked us to make sure it doesn’t close again. It’s been great.”

The 30-year-old, from Halton, has been working in city centre pubs since she was a teenager, so is attracting customers from other venues.

During the pandemic, she left hospitality to work in different careers – but found herself being called back to pubs, which she said is where her heart lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I love a typical, old-fashioned pub and all the characters that come with it. You don’t get that in a call centre.”

Soon after Foleys closed in the summer, the pub was bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group Ltd, which has other venues in Wakefield.