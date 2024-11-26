A beloved Leeds bar has announced its imminent closure after six years.

The Watermark Bar, on Cross Belgrave Street, is known for its vibrant community spirit and cocktails.

But the team revealed that it will serve its last customers in just over a month, before closing its doors on January 1.

The team behind The Watermark Bar, on Cross Belgrave Street, have announced that the venue is to close on January 1. | Simon Hulme

The top venue began as a passion project with two bartenders crafting cocktails and hosting parties from their home kitchen, before blossoming into a fully-fledged bar loved by people in Leeds.

Despite its success, the team said that ongoing challenges with the lease and building maintenance forced them to make the difficult decision.

However, they confirmed that the search is on for a “better” location - so it may not be the last of The Watermark Bar.

The sad announcement was made in a heartfelt Instagram post, which can be read in full here.

It said: “Today is one of those days where we drop some really bummer news against our will.

“The 1st Jan 2025 will be our last day of open doors at 3 Cross Belgrave Street. For six years we have based our entire brand and philosophy on adding to and building up the community in Leeds.

“From inviting guest bars and speakers to the city, platforming all artists across the spectrum, to throwing some of the most financially irresponsible parties the city has ever seen.

“We have done everything we can to keep the flame of independency of bars in Leeds lit as bright as possible.”

It added: “The Watermark deserves a secure lease and a fit building. We will continue, as we have been for the last year, to look for a better location to do this.

“But ultimately we would like to take this as an opportunity to spend the last month celebrating the vibe in these four walls over December with you all.

“The Watermark Bar is a bar for the community and it would be a shell without those of you who champion it. Stay tuned for the last of our events but outside of that we are grateful that we have the last month to really appreciate the vibe in these four walls.”