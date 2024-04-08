Ted Baker Leeds: High street chain confirms closure of Victoria Quarter shop with jobs cut
Administrators for the British fashion retailer’s stricken UK business have announced its full list of stores set to close, with almost 250 jobs set to be axed as a result.
11 of the stores, including the store at Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre, will be shut by April 19, resulting in a loss of around 120 roles.
Administrators also revealed four further stores will close “in the coming weeks” after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency, PA reports.
The 11 stores closing by April 19 are:
- Birmingham Bullring
- Bristol
- Bromley
- Cambridge
- Exeter
- Leeds
- Liverpool One
- London Bridge
- Milton Keynes
- Nottingham
- Oxford
Ted Baker stores in Bicester, London Brompton Road, London Floral Street and Manchester Trafford will close “in the coming weeks”, resulting in another 100 job losses.
