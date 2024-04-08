Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Administrators for the British fashion retailer’s stricken UK business have announced its full list of stores set to close, with almost 250 jobs set to be axed as a result.

11 of the stores, including the store at Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre, will be shut by April 19, resulting in a loss of around 120 roles.

Ted Baker in Victoria Leeds is one of 15 stores set for closure.

Administrators also revealed four further stores will close “in the coming weeks” after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency, PA reports.

The 11 stores closing by April 19 are:

Birmingham Bullring

Bristol

Bromley

Cambridge

Exeter

Leeds

Liverpool One

London Bridge

Milton Keynes

Nottingham

Oxford