The Domino Club: Leeds jazz venue providing 'platform' for emerging musicians celebrates 'major' £1m milestone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Since opening in the Grand Arcade in 2017, The Domino Club has been able to invest over £1 million directly to hundreds of musicians.
To mark the milestone, the club is hosting a week of celebrations with touring musicians and house bands alike taking to the stage.
Located behind a "secret" door and down a flight of stairs behind a barber shop, the club runs a simple concept: a relaxing speakeasy with bands on-stage most nights.
Profits come from selling drinks at the bar, while the entry fee guests pay goes straight to the musicians.
Ryan de Warne, music director at the club, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that while the milestone wasn't something they were aiming for, it was "worth shouting about".
He said: "There are not as many grassroots venues as there once was. And we're proud of the fact that we are going strong and that we are managing to pay people fairly."
Grassroots venues have been a hot topic lately, after local indie heroes English Teacher won the coveted Mercury Prize, before speaking out about the importance of smaller venues in the city and beyond.
Meanwhile, Leeds pub The Duchess of York - where reformed band Oasis once performed during their first tour - recently received a blue plaque.
In August, UK charity Music Venue Trust highlighted that only 11 out of the 38 venues Oasis toured back in 1994 remain open, calling it a "sobering reality" for smaller venues. The now-closed Duchess pub in Leeds was one of those 38 venues.
Mr de Warne said: "[Grassroots venues] are incredibly important at the end of the day. There is a progression; you learn to perform to a crowd in a grassroots venue.
"We have about 450 performances-a-year in this club, ranging from duo performances right up to massive brass bands."
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Bassist and composer Fergus Quill has played at The Domino more than 500 times since its inception with dozens of bands. He said he credits the venue for helping him launch his career as a musician after finishing college in Leeds.
The 28-year-old told the YEP: "I played the opening night, and I've played at least every week since, with the exception of Covid.
"When I left music college in 2017, it was one of the few places I could work for a wage, and it was for a few years.
"[The Domino] sort of paid my rent pretty exclusively, and allowed me to do artistic things outside of that without having to get a day job like so many musicians had."
Meanwhile, bassist and band leader Rory Wells runs The Domino's house band and has played at the venue since 2023.
He said that, while working as a modern musician can be difficult, The Domino Club has helped hopefuls working as performing musicians "much more sustainable".
Mr Well said: "It's incredibly important to Leeds, especially as a city with a long legacy of jazz and groove-based music.
"There aren’t many performance opportunities for that kind of music in most places. And The Domino provides a platform for that kind of music to be a solid part of the Leeds music scene."
Those heading to the club this week might not notice anything out of the ordinary - but that's just how boss Mr de Warne wants it.
He said: "Some of the bands that have played here the most are playing this week, such as The Domino Funk and Soul Band alongside Cleve Freckleton, who's been a part of the Leeds scene from the start.”
He added: "I feel like over the last seven years, we've definitely found our place in the city.
“We're just gonna do more of what we do, really. Just make sure that when people come to The Domino they have a fantastic night, and make sure that the musicians are enjoying themselves.
"More house bands and more grassroots music."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.