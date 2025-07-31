Brewery Wharf Tavern: New Leeds city centre pub to open despite concerns over noise during TV broadcasts
Brewery Wharf Tavern applied for a premises licence to serve drinks at a riverside site also occupied by Channel 4 News.
The pub wanted to serve until 2am, Monday to Saturday and midnight on Sundays.
ITN, which runs the news service, was concerned over possible noise from inside the pub and from an outside area with space for 100 people.
Daily broadcasts are made at noon and 7pm from the Brewery Place site.
Councillors were due to hear arguments from both sides at a licensing hearing.
But Leeds City Council said the licence would be allowed after the objection was withdrawn.
A spokesperson said: “Agreements were reached between the applicant and objectors. As a result, the licence will now be issued.”
ITN commissioned a noise assessment which suggested ceiling insulation to dampen noise from inside.
Noise consultancy Nova Acoustics said its assessment “suggests that if external patron noise is appropriately controlled, then the likelihood for impact is low.”
The report said the playing of recorded music was expected in the outside area.
It said: “However, this should be limited to a background level to avoid actively encouraging patrons to raise their voices.
“In addition, good management of the external area will be required to avoid patrons shouting, particularly when directly outside the TV studio.”
Conditions already agreed with the council included no loudspeakers in use outside after 11pm and customers being asked to keep quiet.
