The faint whiff of ale, shouts of ‘go on lad’ and a perfectly competent band trudging through a set of covers and originals.

Were it not for the Hollywood megastar fronting this show, it would probably have been the most ‘social club’-like gig I’ve ever witnessed at the Brudenell.

But the presence of and star-studded stories recounted by Russell Crowe in between songs ensured this was not your average evening at the boozer.

The Academy Award-winning Australian brought his Indoor Garden Party to the 400-capacity Brudenell Social Club last night (Thursday); substituting the grand surroundings of Pompei, Rome and Glastonbury for an intimate show at the famed venue.

It was likely a personal choice for the star, who has been a fan of Leeds United since the 1970s and recently bought a share in the club. He even announced that he was once “just a phone call” away from purchasing it outright.

The fervent crowd - many of them in Leeds United get up - gathered early to try and catch a glimpse of the Gladiator actor outside the Hyde Park venue and a long line snaked around the car park ahead of entry. Add a Yorkshire Tea wagon handing out free brews into the mix and it had all the signs of being a unique night.

Following quickfire warmup sets from Irish singer-songwriter Lorraine O’Reilly (who also joined him for his show) and local Leeds artist Kuill, the crowd were keen to get started.

It was a tightly packed stage for Russell Crowe and his band | National World

Taking to the stage at around 9.30pm to a huge ovation and football terrace chanting, the musician-turned-actor lumbered straight to the microphone with an air of cautious authority to deliver the tunes with a sultry voice that divvied between the warm baritone of Richard Hawley and yearning strains of Elvis Costello.

Backed by an eight-strong band dressed in all black, the group could hardly fit on the stage and the soundman had his work cut out for him as they worked through a solid set that pulled on elements of Americana, blues and country.

But it was Crowe’s easy relatability while telling otherworldly stories to the crowd that really left an impression. It was three songs in before his self-penned song ‘Southampton’ that he first addressed the room, referencing the Whites loss in the play off final (”How s*** is that for timing? We release a record with a track called ‘Southampton’ on it and then that happens”) and bringing a sense of ease to the room.

A meandering story about receiving a letter from Johnny Cash that he recounts in the singer’s deep southern accent (”Are you ready for some Academy Award s***?”) and a tale about getting a private tour with his mother around the Sistine Chapel before ‘Michelangelo’s God’ are equally awe-inspiring and told with just the right amount of self-effacement to prevent them from sounding indulgent.

As the show progresses a selection of covers by the likes of Simon and Garfunkel, Leonard Cohen and Johnny Cash really gets the crowd moving. Crowe also seems to be more in his element as he substitutes the tried and tested tales for performances of some of his favourite songs; demanding to keep playing past the curfew in the process.

