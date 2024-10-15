Our city is home to many music venues - from the First Direct Arena to Brudenell Social Club. It’s no wonder that Leeds has become a popular city to tour.

There are many artist who will be taking centre stage these next few months including a former One Direction star and a local band that has just scooped a top prize.

Which concert are you most excited for?

1 . The Libertines English rock band The Libertines are set to perform at the O2 Academy on Tuesday, October 22 2024. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alice Cooper American rock singer and songwriter with a career spanning six decades Alice Cooper will be coming to the First Direct Arena on Friday, October 18 2024. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sum 41 Canadian rock band from Ontario Sum 41 will also be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena. The show takes place on Saturday, October 26. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Australian rock band formed in 1983 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will be performing at the First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 2 2024. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Photo Sales

5 . Bradley Simpson Lead singer of British pop band The Vamps, Bradley Simpson, will be coming to Brudenell Social Club for an intimate solo show, held on Wednesday, November 13 2024 | Getty Images for iHeartMedia Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia Photo Sales

6 . The Script Irish rock band formed in 2001 The Script will be bringing their hit songs to Leeds First Direct Arena at two consecutive shows held on Thursday November 28 and Friday November 29. They will be accompanied by special guest Tom Walker. | Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AWXI Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AWXI Photo Sales