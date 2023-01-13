The bridal boutique owner quit the BBC One series during Thursday night’s episode, telling Lord Sugar that the environment wasn’t for her. She exited in the same show as Irish accountant Kevin D'Arcy, who was fired by Lord Sugar, and Shannon has admitted to having had doubts going into the process.

Despite her short run on the show, it appears that Shannon still has close ties with one of the other candidates - who is pictured modelling for her bridal collection. Former flight attendant Victoria Goulbourne, who runs an online sweet company, is pictured modelling a Nori Ivy Bridal wedding dress alongside Shannon.

Nori Ivy is a new collection which has been designed by Anna Riley-Dibb. It will be stocked exclusively in one of Shannon’s brand new boutiques, Edit by Dotty, which will be opening the beginning of February at The Aisle Edit in Saddleworth.

The Apprentice star Victoria Goulbourne, left, is pictured with former candidate Shannon Martin, designer Anna Riley-Dibb and models Hannah Wright and Gemma Sadler (Photo: Hdtwo Photography)

It will be Shannon’s third bridal boutique, joining her Dotty Bridal and Off The Peg boutiques in Holmfirth. In the first episode of The Apprentice, Shannon boasted that her business was already worth almost £2million - before her shock exit in the next episode.