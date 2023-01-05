On tonight’s episode of The Apprentice, West Yorkshire candidate and owner of a stunning bridal shop Shannon Martin will be throwing her hat in the ring to secure a £250,000.
Shannon is the owner of Dotty Bridal in Holmfirth, which was named after her late grandmother Dorothy, and was founded in 2015. She is also the owner of Off The Peg Bridal, a wedding dress outlet in Huddersfield affiliated with Dotty.
Shannon’s first appearance on The Apprentice will air today (January 5) on BBC One at 9pm. Here are some of the first look at the dresses which hope to impress Lord Sugar.
Bridals dressed by Shannon Martin, one of the contestants appearing on this year BBC One series of The Apprentice, who has two shops in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.
Pictured models, left to right, are Victoria Goulbourne, Gemma Sadler, and Hannah Wright, with owner Shannon Martin in pink, and designer Anna Riley-Dibb in black.
Photo: hdtwo photography
Shannon’s boutique boasts four bridal suites, a bar, a retail area showcasing over 170 gowns and a treatment room. Pictured here is Dotty Bridal Boutique, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.
Photo: James Hardisty
The wedding dresses are designed and manufactured solely on home turf in the United Kingdom. Pictured are models Hannah Wright and Victoria Goulbourne.
Photo: hdtwo photography
The Apprentice contestant said the inspiration for opening her own bridal shop came after her own wedding. Pictured is Off-The-Peg bridal shop by Dotty, on Victoria Street, Holmfirth, owned by Shannon Martin.
Photo: James Hardisty