Shannon, the owner of Dotty Bridal in Holmfirth, will not be the series victor who goes into business with Lord Alan Sugar. Her decision to leave was announced during just the second episode of the 17th series of the hit BBC show,

Addressing Lord Sugar on the show, Shannon said: “I’ve made the difficult decision to leave the process. Unfortunately, I just don’t feel that this is the environment for me but I wanted to say a massive thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She exited in the same show as Irish accountant Kevin D'Arcy, who was ‘fired’ by Lord Sugar, and Shannon has admitted to having had doubts going into the process.

Her exit was confirmed in episode two of series 17. Image: BBC

She said: “I think that going into the process, I was already having some doubts of whether I should go in or not. But when you're given such an amazing opportunity, you're not ever going to turn that down, it's an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm forever grateful for."

“But I'm a perfectionist, I need to know what's going on all the time and not being able to know how things were going on at home or what was happening at work was really hard for me. The unknown is definitely not something I'm good at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more I thought about it, the more I thought, 'Am I in here for the right reasons? Do I really want a business partner? Is this what I want? Do I want my life to change?' and it really made me realise I love my life, I love the team and I love everything about my life. I knew that I could potentially win the show, and did I really want to win and have my life completely changed? No, I didn't. I wasn't in there for the right reasons."