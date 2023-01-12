Shannon, the owner of Dotty Bridal in Holmfirth, announced her departure during just the second episode of series 17. Addressing Lord Sugar on the show, Shannon said: “I’ve made the difficult decision to leave the process. Unfortunately, I just don’t feel that this is the environment for me but I wanted to say a massive thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

She announced her decision after taking part in a task which challenged the teams to create and manufacture bao buns to sell. Her team were crowned victorious and rewarded by Lord Alan Sugar with a meal, by which time Shannon had already left the boardroom.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to voice their opinions after Shannon left, with many backing her choice to depart. @MissProdger tweeted: “Lots of respect for Shannon to be fair. Recognising it was not the environment for her and removing herself from the situation. Good for her.”

@sabrinastyled said: "Shannon seems lovely and too nice for The Apprentice.” @carolinehooton tweeted: “Shannon made absolutely the right decision. All the best to her for the future.”

Others expressed their surprise at Shannon leaving, with one Twitter user describing it as a “wonderful opportunity wasted”. @jowadders01 tweeted: “What is Shannon doing!?!?!! What a wonderful opportunity wasted. Well I wasn’t expecting her to leave through choice.”

