Yorkshire-born former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson will make a tour stop in Leeds next year.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter brings his 2026 tour to the first direct bank arena in Leeds on April 28, 2026.

The Doncaster born chart-topping artist, known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, will perform in Leeds following the huge success of his solo albums and sold-out tours worldwide.

With hits such as Back to You, Just Hold On, new single, Lemonade and fan-favourite tracks from his critically acclaimed albums, audiences can expect an electrifying setlist that blends stadium anthems with intimate acoustic moments.

The Louis Tomlinson Leeds show at first direct bank arena will showcase his evolution from global pop superstar to respected solo artist, with fans eager to hear both new material and classics.

Louis Tomlinson tickets at first direct bank arena are available on general sale on Friday Oct 10 at 9am. With demand expected to be high, early booking is strongly advised. Visit the first direct bank arena website www.firstdirectbankarena.com and secure your seats.

The Arena’s unique "super theatre" style configuration is designed to enhance the arena experience, with all seats facing the stage and high-quality acoustics providing the best sound experience in the UK. Spectators and performers alike will enjoy a more intimate atmosphere with reduced viewing distances inside the 13,781capacity venue.