It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed in Leeds yesterday was Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

Preparation had been getting underway for a number of days last week ahead of the shoot, with several roads being closed over the weekend in the city centre.

Samuel L Jackson was spotted in Leeds over the weekend during filming for a new Marvel TV show. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The series has now finished filming in Leeds and has moved across to The Piece Hall in Halifax for the rest of the week.

This is when you can expect Secret Invasion to be on our screens.

When will Secret Invasion be released?

Filming on Marvel’s Secret Invasion may be well underway, but there’s no confirmed release date for the comic series yet.

Some fans believe the show could act as a prologue to Captain Marvel 2, just as WandaVision was for Doctor Strange 2, with the second instalment of the Captain Marvel franchise scheduled for November this year.

If this is the case, Secret Invasion could be on our screens as early as autumn 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The series will be released onto Disney Plus as the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It has not been confirmed if the six episodes will be released at once or over a period of weeks.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Based on the 2008 comic book crossover storyline that saw the invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, it is thought that this new series will see a group of alien shapeshifters secretly replace many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors.

In the comic books, Earth superheroes Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Professor Charles Xavier and Doctor Strange join as a group called the Illuminati to secretly confront the Skrulls.

Who stars in the new show?

Samuel L Jackson has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Nick Fury, who was last seen at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It appears that he has been working with the shapeshifting alien Talos, a member of the Skrulls played by Ben Mendelsohn, who will co-star in the series.

Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Coleman have also been confirmed to be in the new show.