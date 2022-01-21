Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Coleman and Emilia Clarke are reportedly starring in the TV series, which is being produced by UK film studio Grass-Fed Productions.

It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed in Leeds this week is Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in SpiderMan. Picture: PA Photo/CTMG, Inc/Jay Maidment.

Based on the 2008 comic book crossover storyline that saw the invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, it is thought that this new series will see a group of alien shapeshifters secretly replace many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors.

The start of a TV version of the Secret Invasion comic series was first announced in December 2020, where the show was scheduled for Disney+ as part of the new generation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is rumoured that more filming for the series will take place at the Halifax Piece Hall after the show wraps up in Leeds, from Monday 24 January to Monday 31 January.

Filming is set to begin on Sunday 23 January from 8am until 6pm on Bond Court and Alexander Street, with the area being prepared on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January.

Whilst the show is being filmed both Russell Street and Alexander Street will be closed.

There will also be temporary parking suspensions along East Parade, and the pay and display bays along St Pauls Street, Bedford Street, South Parade and Alexander Street.