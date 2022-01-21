All the Leeds filming locations and road closures for Disney's Marvel TV series with Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman
A new Marvel TV show will begin filming in Leeds this weekend, with several road closures in place on Sunday.
It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed is Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.
The start of a TV version of the Secret Invasion comic series was first announced in December 2020, where the show was scheduled for Disney+ as part of the new generation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Filming is set to begin on Sunday 23 January from 8am until 6pm on Bond Court and Alexander Street, with the area being prepared on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January.
Whilst the show is being filmed both Russell Street and Alexander Street will be closed.
There will also be temporary parking suspensions along East Parade, and the pay and display bays along St Pauls Street, Bedford Street, South Parade and Alexander Street.
A letter sent to residents and businesses on the roads where filming will take place said the following areas would be closed intermittently across Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Bond Court
Alexander Street
Russell Street
Gusto Alleyway (between Greek Street and Bond Court)
Greek Street
It is rumoured that more filming for the series will take place at the Halifax Piece Hall after the show wraps up in Leeds, from Monday 24 January to Monday 31 January.
