Superstar Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi issued a tongue in cheek message to Leeds over sales of his tickets on Graham Norton Show last night. | Getty Images

Superstar Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi issued a tongue in cheek message to Leeds over sales of his tickets for next year’s new music festival in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer will perform at Roundhay Festival on Saturday, July 4 as part of the new event to come to the city.

And last night on the Graham Norton Show and in a clip that has since been circulated on social media by the star, he commented on the sales of tickets at the festival and said: “Leeds, what the f*** are you playing at?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as the singer looked at the dates of his latest tour with Graham Norton and noted how many had said sold out or new date. Yet there was a blank space next to the Leeds date.

Graham Norton said: “Talking of people you’re going to see a lot of them because you’ve got your tour coming up. A lot of it’s sold out and the ones that aren’t are all new dates.”

Capaldi added: “Well I’m glad you said that. You can see it says sold out, sold out , sold out, new date, new date, new date.

“If you notice there’s like a space next to Leeds and I would like to use this moment if I can speak from the heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Can I look into the camera and speak to the people of Leeds? Leeds what the f*** are you playing at?

“So if you’re in Leeds just I’d buy it for someone you don’t like, I don’t know.

“It’s all going really well except from that pocket of the country which seems to hate my f****** guts.”

He had fellow guests Taylor Swift and Cillian Murphy in stitches during his admonishment of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, which announced Pitbull and Kesha would also be headlining this week. is set to re-establish the 700-acre park as a site for live concerts after historic gigs in decades gone by from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Organisers AEG Presents, who also run London’s flagship festival BST Hyde Park, have organised the event in collaboration with the city council and promised “substantial benefits” to the local economy.

Capaldi shot to stardom in 2019 with the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent’ before taking a hiatus in 2023 in the wake of his sophomore record.