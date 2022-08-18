Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A self-defence and recovery programme for women has been launched, funded by money recovered from criminals.

The West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, provided a grant of £5946.60 to the Springback Self-Defence and Recovery Programme at the Tetley in Leeds.

The programme uses a combination of discussion and martial arts to support women to recover from previous experiences and to address their concerns around safety.

The Mayor attended one of these workshops today seeing for herself how it teaches self-defence skills and other personal safety strategies.

Speaking about today’s visit, Tracy Brabin said: “I have put the safety of women and girls at the heart of the work we are doing in the region.

“It was a joy to take part today and see the fantastic impact of a programme like Springback. It has only reinforced my commitment to ensure victims and survivors always come first."

The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund is funded by money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act by police and prosecutors.

It offers grants of up to £6000 to voluntary and community groups, charities, and partners for innovative projects that address community safety.

To be awarded a grant, projects must address at least one of the cross-cutting themes of the Mayor’s Police and Crime Plan.

These themes are the safety of women and girls, early intervention and prevention, and equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Lucy Fishwick, who runs Springback’s sessions, said: “The sessions provide a safe space for women to explore strategies which will help them feel safer and be safer. Women have told me they have felt more confident and less anxious after our sessions.

“The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund has made it possible for us to run the programme which is fully accessible to women who have very little money so wouldn’t be able to afford private martial arts classes. Everyone deserves a chance to feel safe whether they have income and status or not.”