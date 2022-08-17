'It's going to be incredible': Leeds disco club night joined by orchestra for first birthday party

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating a year of body-moving parties, Leeds club night Angie’s Disco will be hosting a special birthday event on Sunday 28 August, with DJs, singers and a special performance from the Paradox Orchestra on the cards.

Held at iconic rooftop venue East 59th, club night founder Angel Lee has spent months organising what she hopes to be a bank holiday bash like no other.

"We had the first event this time last year after the success of the Angie’s Disco livestreams,” explained Angel.

"And for our first birthday I wanted to do something really special. I got talking to Mikey Sluman [from Paradox Orchestra] and we decided to team up and do something for Angie’s Disco’s birthday.”

Combining a big band sound with much-loved dance classics, the city’s own Paradox Orchestra will be fulfilling the disco brief with hits from all decades, throwing in some funky house for good measure.

"I'm really excited because I've always wanted to work with musicians,” Angel went on to say.

“We have spent loads of time meeting up, getting everything just right and working on the score in rehearsals. It's quite a big operation for us, and it's something that I've never done before, but I'm really excited. It's going to be incredible.”

Angie’s Disco starts at 5pm at East 59th on Sunday 28 August, with music until 11pm.

Residents of Angie’s Disco will be performing alongside Angel, with guest artists also joining the party’s line-up for the first time.

"It's really exciting to be able to do a collaborative project with another Leeds-based artist who is also an alumni of Leeds College of Music,” said Mikey Sluman from Paradox Orchestra.

"It's nice to have that generational connection and we’re really excited to be performing this music. It's been fun to orchestrate it and I’m excited to get this show out there and see how it grows in the future.”