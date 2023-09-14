A fundraiser for two vital causes is being held in memory of an inspiration Leeds woman who died in 2019.

Jo Harker, who lived in Tingley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 before it returned in 2016 and later spread to her brain.

The mum-of-two began raising money for charities long before she became ill but became more determined after her first diagnosis.

One of her fundraising efforts included a ‘Strawberry Tea’ event, which raised more than £40,000 for a number of different charities and organisations before her death at age 46.

Jo Harker, who hosted Jo's Strawberry Tea to raise money for different charities, died of cancer in 2019. Her children are continuing the annual charity event in her honour, giving back to Wheatfield Hospice and Candlelights. Pictured are family and friend of Jo at one of these events. Photo: Libby Harker

Daughter Libby and son Harry are hosting the event this year alongside family friend Marie Woodhead in honour of Jo. It takes place on September 23 from 10.30am-2.30pm at St Michael's Church Hall, East Ardsley.

The fundraiser will be raising money for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley, which cared for Jo in her final days.

Libby, now 19, said: “I honestly don’t know what we as a family would have done without Wheatfield Hospice.”

It will also be raising money for Leeds-based Candlelighters, a non-profit organisation which supported a family friend.

Libby said: “The charities that we pick, we don’t just pick out of a hat. The charities that we pick, we can sit here and say that they do help and they do incredible work.”

Continuing this annual charity event was important to Jo’s family, Libby said, and the support they have had from friends and residents has been “surreal”.

She added: “[Running the event] made me realise how much that she actually did. It’s not just me, there’s a group of us and it just shows how much people actually do care for her and want to continue what she is actually doing.

“It’s so good to see people come together. We get people like family members that don’t see us that often, they will make the trip. Everybody wants to come together for it. It kind of brings her back to life in a way.”

This year’s event aims to be bigger than before and will feature a raffle, tombola, food and drinks. Up for grabs in the raffle is a £100 gift voucher for White Rose Shopping Centre and VIP tickets to the the Grand Theatre and Opera House among other prizes.