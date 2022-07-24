Children of charity hero who raised more than £40,000 before cancer death to host huge event

Jo Harker raised a huge amount for Wheatfields, Candlelighter’s, Wakefield Hospice and Breast Cancer Care by staging 'Jo’s Strawberry Tea' every year before her death in 2019.

Inspirational mum of two Jo, from Tingley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

Not to be defeated by the diagnosis, Jo held the annual event for different cancer supporting charities.

Jo Harker was a charity hero

She raised more than £40,000 over the years, but was sadly given a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2016.

Now, with Harker’s Army, her children Libby, 18, and Harry, 15, are back and all set to host the annual event once again - they expect a vast amount of people to turn up to remember much-loved Jo.

The event will be held at St Michael's Church Hall in East Ardsley on August 6 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Speaking to the YEP, Jo's daughter Libby said it was a way to keep the memory of her mum going.

Harker's Army

She said: "It meant so much to her to do these events.

"She used to rope us in to help and we all got involved.

"It is something very special to us all.”

Libby joked it was "scary" trying to match her mum's incredible charity sums.

Libby and Harry

The annual events paused during Covid but Libby said everyone was excited to get back together this year.

"She set a great example for me and my brother", Libby said.

"People tell us we are so much like our mum.

"I feel like now, especially with the hospices, Harry and I have seen first hand the amazing work they do.

"Knowing we are giving a bit back is special."

Jo's best friend Marie Woodhead, forms part of “Harker’s Army” who work hard with these events.

"It is not just a Strawberry Tea, it is a big event, that people look forward to", she added.

"Jo always did amazing charity work but when she got breast cancer it really did take off and snowballed from there.”