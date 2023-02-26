News you can trust since 1890
Things to do in Leeds: 12 must-do activities according to the people who live in the city including visits to Elland Road and Royal Armouries

Those who love Leeds usually have their own unique reasons for doing so.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

Some are enthralled by the lively nightlife and intriguing local music scene, meanwhile scenic beauty is what keeps others visiting. Regardless of interest or taste, Leeds has something for everyone and this is one of the reasons it is so frequently visited.

This gallery features 12 responses given after the Yorkshire Evening Post asked what is a must-do activity for someone visiting Leeds.

1. Visit the Royal Armouries

A national museum dedicated to arms and armour, the Royal Armouries has daily shows and over 4,500 objects on display.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Visit Elland Road

The home of Premier League side Leeds United is an iconic ground in English football. If tickets for matches prove hard to come by, the club offer stadium tours.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Take a trip to Temple Newsam

As well as a Tudor Jacobean mansion house, Temple Newsam boasts a working farm and stunning greenery.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Have a drink in the city's oldest pub

Whitelock's Ale House was founded in 1715 as The Turk's Head before being taken over by the Whitelock family in the 1880s.

Photo: James Hardisty

