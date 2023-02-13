An all-day festival, it is held annually at iconic Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club and 12 acts have been unveiled for this year’s edition, which will be held on Saturday, April 29. Australian surf-rock outfit Hockey Dad feature on the bill, as do Leeds’ very own Eades and multi-instrumentalist Oscar Lang, who is signed to the same record label as The 1975, Dirty Hit.

Essex punk outfit Bad Nerves will also be performing having made more than one appearance at Leeds Festival in recent years, and are joined on the line-up by Dust, FIKA, Island of Love, Lande Hekt, Porchlight, Rory & The Nature Kids, She’s In Parties, Slaney Bay and Tummyache. In previous years, Gold Sounds has hosted the likes of The Blinders, Fat White Family and Goat Girl. Last year’s bill was topped by Squid and The Big Moon.

Tickets for the festival, including the transaction fee, come at a cost of £18.30. Gold Sounds will be one of the final events of a busy April at the Brudenell, which will be hosting acts including Wunderhorse, Trampolene and Billy Nomates throughout the month. More information on the venue’s shows can be found on the Brudenell Social Club website.

Leeds band Eades are on the bill. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Below are all the acts confirmed for Gold Sounds Festival 2023:

Bad Nerves

Dust

Eades

FIKA

Hockey Dad

Island of Love

Lande Hekt

Oscar Lang

Porchlight

Rory & The Nature Kids

She’s In Parties

Slaney Bay