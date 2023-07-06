The Style Attic, a fashion shop based in Swillington, is hosting a celebration of women, fashion and friendship as its summer soiree returns for its second year at The Canary bar. The event will run this Saturday, July 8, from 2pm to 7pm.

The retail shop was set up by Leeds mum Leigh Unwin after she fell pregnant with her daughter, Edie, in 2015. Leigh turned to Facebook to grow The Style Attic and the brand has since reached unimaginable heights with more than 38,000 followers on Facebook.

The creation of the ‘Friends Of The Style Attic’ Facebook group last year has also seen a strong community of women come together and form friendships, whether that’s through sharing their latest looks from The Style Attic or asking for fashion tips and general advice.

The Style Attic family at the Summer Soiree 2022 at Moda New York Square, Quarry Hill.

The group now has more than 4,000 members from across the globe, with some as far afield as Norway and South Africa, and The Style Attic is bringing them all together with an evening of drinks, music and raffle prizes at its summer soiree.

The event will also raise money for Leeds Hospitals Charity through ticket and raffle sales. The retailer has chosen to give back to Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust to thank them for their services and support during the early years of Edie’s life, who was born prematurely at 25 weeks and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.