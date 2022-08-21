Leeds based fashion retailer, The Style Attic, have long been empowering the women of Leeds with their ethos that fashion knows no age or size.

But the recent creation of their ‘Friends Of The Style Attic’ group has seen women from all across the world coming together to support and cheer each other on.

The group, which was set up on Facebook, has amassed over 3000 members in just a few months, with members as far afield as Norway and South Africa.

Yesterday marked the first Style Attic Summer Soiree at Quarry Hill, an event that brought these incredible friendships forged online into the real world.

Here are some of the highlights from yesterday’s gathering.

Leigh Unwin, founder of The Style Attic, at the Summer Soiree at Moda New York Square, Quarry Hill.

The Style Attic family at the Summer Soiree at Moda New York Square, Quarry Hill.

This strong community of women take to the social media platform to share their latest looks from The Style Attic, ask for fashion tips, and general advice.

The Style Attic Summer Soiree at Moda New York Square. Pictured are Donna Land, Sharon Jennings and Rachael Smith, of Kippax.