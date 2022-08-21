The Style Attic: The photo highlights from the Leeds fashion retailer's first summer gathering
Leeds based fashion retailer, The Style Attic, held their first community gathering this weekend.
Leeds based fashion retailer, The Style Attic, have long been empowering the women of Leeds with their ethos that fashion knows no age or size.
But the recent creation of their ‘Friends Of The Style Attic’ group has seen women from all across the world coming together to support and cheer each other on.
The group, which was set up on Facebook, has amassed over 3000 members in just a few months, with members as far afield as Norway and South Africa.
Yesterday marked the first Style Attic Summer Soiree at Quarry Hill, an event that brought these incredible friendships forged online into the real world.
Here are some of the highlights from yesterday’s gathering.