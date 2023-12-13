Here’s everything you need to know about this Leeds city centre hotel’s transformation into a gingerbread house this Christmas.

A magical projection will be taking place on The Queens Hotel, in City Square, to welcome the arrival of Christmas and the festive period in Leeds.

The landmark installation, entitled Magical Night at The Queens, will use state-of-the-art technology combined with world class design so passers-by can witness the true magic of Christmas take over Leeds.

The 10-minute film showcasing festive themes and stunning using the architecture of the hotel as a canvas will be shown from December 15 to 23 between the hours of 4:30pm-8:30pm.

Leeds city centre hotel The Queens is set to be transformed into a gingerbread house this Christmas. Pictured is a still from the 10-minute film. Photo: LeedsBID

It is the collaborative efforts of Leeds Business Improvement District (LeedsBID) and the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Barcelona agency Onionlab in what will be a first for Leeds and the UK.

"They’ll take us on a journey through the magic of Christmas – leaning into the art deco characteristics of the iconic Queens Hotel – transforming it into a large-scale gingerbread house. Narrating the show will be a very special guest who is no stranger to icing! Christmas, as for all places, is a key trading period but also a time for community, so over these nine nights we hope to bring some festive cheer to all.”

Olivier-award winning actress best known for her roles in Bridget Jones and Nanny McPhee Celia Imrie CBE is set to narrate the story of the visual piece.

She said: “Hats off to The Queens Hotel in Leeds – I have very happy memories of staying there during the filming of The Darling Buds of May.

“I was always impressed by its welcoming reception, and I am excited to be working alongside them this Christmas. I love how the ravishing art deco designs have been so lovingly preserved and can’t wait to see what LeedsBID do to enhance these further. I am delighted to be revisiting this entirely unique hotel and the wonderful city it’s in.”

LeedsBID are also bringing a number of festive lights to the city including the return of the elegant drape lighting adorning the historic Trinity Church and festive lights tree at St Peter’s Square.

