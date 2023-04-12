News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: Briggate and the tram

These tram-tastic photo memories point in the same direction of travel.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase life on the trams trundling along the tracks on Briggate in Leeds city centre during the heyday of the mode of transport until the last time they ran at the end of the1950s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Briggate and the tram.

1. Broiggate and the tram

Enjoy these photo memories of Briggate and the tram. Photo: YPN

The original queueing barriers for the trams pictured in 1928. The stone buildings are roofed over for the comfort of people awaiting trams. Above the entrance is a sign indicating the stop for Harehills. The tram on the right is a number 8 en route to Guiseley.

2. Briggate and the tram

The original queueing barriers for the trams pictured in 1928. The stone buildings are roofed over for the comfort of people awaiting trams. Above the entrance is a sign indicating the stop for Harehills. The tram on the right is a number 8 en route to Guiseley. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A number 10 tram to Compton Road is visible in this view looking north onto Briggate in November 1949.

3. Briggate and the tram

A number 10 tram to Compton Road is visible in this view looking north onto Briggate in November 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking north from Leeds Bridge onto Briggate in November 1949. The trams include the number 11 to Gipton Estate and number 6 to Meanwood.

4. Briggate and the tram

A view looking north from Leeds Bridge onto Briggate in November 1949. The trams include the number 11 to Gipton Estate and number 6 to Meanwood. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

