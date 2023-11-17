A hotel in Leeds city centre will be transforming into a magical gingerbread house this Christmas.

The magical projection will be taking place on The Queens Hotel, in City Square, to welcome the arrival of Christmas and the festive period in Leeds.

The landmark installation, entitled Magical Night at The Queens, will take spectators on a tour around the hotel.

It is the collaborative efforts of Leeds Business Improvement District (LeedsBID) and the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab.

Magical Night at The Queens, a brand new spectacle for Leeds is coming this Christmas. Photo: The Queens

The extravaganza, which will take place from December 15 to 23, will showcase festive themes and stunning visuals using the architecture of the hotel as a canvas.

It will use state of the art technology combined with world class design so passers-by can witness the true magic of Christmas take over Leeds.

Hollywood actress Celia Imrie CBE, best known for her roles in Bridget Jones, Nanny McPhee and Calendar Girls, is set to narrate the story of the visual piece.

The Olivier-award winning actress said: “Hats off to The Queens Hotel in Leeds – I have very happy memories of staying there during the filming of The Darling Buds of May.

“I was always impressed by its welcoming reception, and I am excited to be working alongside them this Christmas. I love how the ravishing art deco designs have been so lovingly preserved and can’t wait to see what LeedsBID do to enhance these further. I am delighted to be revisiting this entirely unique hotel and the wonderful city it’s in.”

Alistair Campbell, general manager at The Queens Hotel, said: “We are delighted and filled with joy at The Queens to announce our collaboration with LeedsBID during this festive season.

“It brings us immense happiness to join hands with the city’s business improvement district to showcase an enchanting festive projection onto our iconic hotel, creating a magical spectacle for the entire city of Leeds to enjoy.

“It’ll without a doubt spread festive cheer and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of our community. We look forward to sharing this joyous experience with everyone and making this festive season truly special for the city of Leeds.”

LeedsBID will also be decking the streets of Leeds with a number of festive lights including the return of the elegant drape lighting adorning the historic Trinity Church and festive lights tree at St Peter’s Square.