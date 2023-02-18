News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Queens Hotel Leeds: The most famous celebrities to visit the city centre hotel - from Roger Moore to Grace Kelly

Here are some of the celebrity guests and visitors at the famous Queens Hotel in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
1 minute ago

A well-known spot in the city centre, The Queens Hotel has been welcoming guests and celebrities alike since its official opening in 1937. The hotel is thought to be the first ever hotel with en-suite facilities, making it one of the most luxurious and expensive spots to stay in the 1900s.

Here the YEP takes a look at some of the star-studded guests to visit or stay at the Queens Hotel over the years.

1. Laurel and Hardy

Laurel and Hardy came to Leeds on three of their four British visits. In 1932 they stayed at the Queens Hotel. Pictured is the pair during their visit in 1932.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela visited Leeds in Apil 2001, staying at the Queens Hotel. Here he re-dedicates Mandela Gardens in Millennium Square during his visit.

Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

Photo Sales

3. Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco, otherwise known as Grace Kelly, visited Leeds in 26 October 1972 and stayed at the Queens Hotel.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. Cary Grant

British-born American actor Cary Grant also visited the hotel alongside Grace Kelly in October 1972.

Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Leeds