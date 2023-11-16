An order aimed at tackling street drinking, cat-calling and anti-social behaviour in Leeds city centre has been extended.

The renewal of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) – which first came into force in 2020 – follows a public consultation that saw a large majority (86%) agree with the proposals.

The PSPO will prohibit anti-social behaviour in a public space such as insulting, abusive or sexually inappropriate behaviour, including cat-calling, the possession or consumption of psychoactive substances, or groups obstructing pavements and roads.

It also prohibits unauthorised charitable collections and distribution of flyers, as well as unauthorised street pedlars.

Measures are in place to address alcohol misuse as well as anti-social behaviour on the grounds of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust

Councillor Debra Coupar said: “We’re dedicated to improving the lives of people living, working and visiting Leeds, and that’s why we’ve decided to not only keep the previous PSPO in place, but also make new additions. We want people to have a good experience in Leeds and want to come back again.

“The extension of the PSPO comes after we have found that there are several issues and emerging behaviours that we need to address.

“Everyone should feel safe and comfortable in our public spaces and we want to send a signal that we do not tolerate any kind of anti-social behaviour in our city.”