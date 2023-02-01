The Hygge Hideaway pop-up will be hosted outside the Vue cinema on the balcony level of the shopping and leisure destination during February. Shoppers and cinema-goers will be welcome to take shelter from the cold and escape the commotion of city centre life as they settle down in a seating area with plush pillows and throws, a selection of books and a photo spot.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “We’re so looking forward to launching the Hygge Hideaway at The Light. This pop-up will be one-of-a-kind, giving visitors the opportunity to relax with friends and family and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. It’s rare to find time for ourselves anymore amid work and social demands, and The Hygge Hideaway encourages just that as a reminder to take a breather every once in a while."

The pop-up is inspired by the Danish concept of hygge - a mood of cosiness and the ritual of enjoying simple pleasures in life. By design, the new sace is surrounded by food, drink and entertainment venues to complement customer’s down-time experience.

Customers are invited into The Hygge Hideaway to also combat the winter blues and stay warm. Photo: The Light

Stephanie said: “With Browns, Haute Dolci, Vue Cinemas, Roxy Lanes and the Radisson Blu all in one place, there’s something for everyone’s idea of relaxation. We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces around The Light over the next couple of months!”

The Hygge Hideaway is accessible by escalator and lift. It will be open on weekdays, 6am-midnight, and weekends, 8am-2.30am.